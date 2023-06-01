In February, Bruce Springsteen accidentally hit his guitar tech on the head while performing. He’s currently stopping by stages in Europe, and had a similarly silly, small incident on Saturday (May 27) his gig in Amsterdam.

While ascending the steps and singing his song “Ghosts,” the musician fell face-first. The 73-year-old rolled onto his back and members of the opener E Street Band helped him back up. Jokingly, he announced, “Goodnight, everybody!” and proceeded to continue with his set without any problems.

Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night🇳🇱 – May 27, 2023#brucespringsteen #Springsteen pic.twitter.com/VqIf0gbuhk — HellesBruceCorner (@JustMyBSCorner) May 28, 2023

Last year, the Born To Run rock star also confronted fans upset over his concert prices. “For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans,” he said, “but ticket buying has gotten very confusing, not just for the fans, but for the artists also.”

“The bottom line is that most of our tickets are totally affordable. They’re in that affordable range. We have those tickets that are going to go for that [higher] price somewhere anyway,” he continued. “Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?”