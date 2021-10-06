Cyrano, which boldly calls itself “the greatest love story ever told,” is coming to the big screen on December 31st. Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National wrote the music for the Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical on which the film is based, and now they’re doing the same for the film adaptation. The movie stars Game Of Thrones favorite Peter Dinklage in the title role and also features Hillbilly Elegy’s Haley Bennett, as well as Kelvin Harrison Jr., who starred in recent flicks Luce and Waves.

The National lead singer Matt Berninger and songwriter Carin Besser wrote the lyrics for the music. The full soundtrack — which includes a new song from The National called “Somebody Desperate” — arrives on December 10th. The soundtrack’s first single, “Someone To Say,” drops this Friday, October 8th.

The film is directed by Joe Wright, who is no stranger to working with stars. He directed the 2005 Keira Knightley-starring Pride & Prejudice, as well as 2015’s Peter Pan origin film Pan with Hugh Jackman and Amanda Seyfried.

Coming off of a 2021 Album Of The Year Grammy Award for their work on Taylor Swift’s Folklore, this isn’t the first time that Aaron and Bryce Dessner have scored a film. They composed the music for the 2016 thriller Transpecos (which won the 2016 South By Southwest Audience Prize) and for the 2013 Jack Kerouac adaptation Big Sur.

Watch the Cyrano trailer above.

Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 12/10 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.