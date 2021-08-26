Chvrches are one day out from releasing their forthcoming LP, Screen Violence, and to celebrate, the Scottish synth-pop leaders gave a chills-inducing performance of single “Good Girls” on The Tonight Show. Beaming in from a dark mountaintop in Los Angeles, the band tore through their synth-splashed single, which speaks to how women have to “constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space,” as singer Lauren Mayberry put it when “Good Girls” first came out. With city lights twinkling behind them, Chvrches, bathed in eerie red light, created a truly cinematic moment to match the horror-movie inspiration of Screen Violence.

“The opening line (‘killing your idols is a chore’) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists — I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world,” Mayberry said when “Good Girls” first dropped in July. “Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal — keep yourself small and safe and acceptable — you will be alright, and it’s just not f*cking true.”

Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.