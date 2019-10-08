Cigarettes After Sex Get Romantic On Their Dreamy New Single ‘Falling In Love’

Cigarettes After Sex announced the release of their upcoming sophomore album Cry back in August, and it is set to drop later this month. Ahead of that, they have shared a new single from the album, the romantic “Falling In Love.”

Gonzalez says of the dreamy ballad:

“My girlfriend and I, our relationship was long distance for so long, so we developed as a couple mostly over the phone. The second verse is about how we would go see the same movie at the same time like it was a date, even though we were living in separate cities. I think there’s something cosmic about this one. I wrote the music before our relationship started. I wasn’t in love at all then, I was just writing about love and what it’d be like to be in love again. Two years later I actually fell in love again, and that’s what it took to finish the song.”

He also notes that while the majority of Cry was written in Mallorca, the music for this one was penned before then, in 2017 at his Brooklyn apartment. He added, “It wasn’t until two years later that I finally wrote the lyrics, it was during mixing and we literally had one day left. I wrote and sang the song that night, and in the performance you can hear the exhaustion and emotion of finally finishing this record.”

Listen to “Falling In Love” above.

Cry is out 10/25 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.