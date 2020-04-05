Clairo Shares A Calming Cover Of Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’

Last year, Clairo received critical acclaim for her debut album, Immunity. Produced by Vampire Weekend’s ex-member Rostam Batmanglij, the album was lush, its sonics filling every corner in the room. However, since the album’s release, things haven’t gone as well as Clairo hoped. The pop singer took a social media break at the beginning of the year after “a couple things happened recently where boundaries were crossed and my privacy was totally invaded.” Following the break, a number of dates on her tour with Tame Impala would be postponed as a result of the coronavirus. These setbacks, however, have yet to stop Clario from doing one thing: sharing her music.

Following her lo-fi demo, “february 15, 2020 london, uk,” which was about letting her guard down, Clairo returned last week with another minimalist effort: “Everything I Know.” The song brought listeners back to her early SoundCloud days. She continued to deliver more content to her fans, sharing a cover of Anna Domino’s “Everyday, I Don’t.” The song comes from Domino’s 1984 pop album East And West and, led by a steady drum pattern and gentle guitar strings, Clairo’s cover is quite the soothing release.

Listen to Clairo’s cover of Anna Domino’s “Everyday, I Don’t” in the video above.

Immunity is out now via Fader. Get it here.