In about two months, Cloud Nothings have a new album, The Shadow I Remember, on the way. For the release, they reunited with producer Steve Albini, who produced 2012’s Attack On Memory, and they’ve shared some glimpses of the album here and there. Today, they’re back with a new one, “Nothing Without You,” and they even made a video game to accompany the song.

The band released a video for the track, and since it’s just a playthrough of the game, it details the playing experience well. It’s a simple game that tasks the player with taking care of a Tamagotchi-like creature by playing with it, feeding it, and so on.

Baldi says of the song and game, “‘Nothing Without You’ explores both the negative and positive aspects of dependency, whether it be on a person, a place, an object, or nothing at all. Jesse Jacobs and Vagabond Dog took that concept and filtered it through the ultimate needy creature, the Tamagotchi.” Jacobs adds, “Put your compassion to the test by providing care and protection to this new species of virtual pet. This fussy animal demands a quality diet, clean living environment, and righteous tunes.”

Listen to “Nothing Without You” above.

The Shadow I Remember is out 2/26 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.