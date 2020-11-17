While Cloud Nothings have put out a number of impressive albums over the years, 2020 marks a special milestone for the Ohio indie rockers. It’s been an entire decade since the group released their debut album Turning On, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Back in October, Cloud Nothings made a lively return with a new single to announce their album The Shadow I Remember and now, the band is offering another taste of the upcoming project.

The album’s lead single “I Am Something” was a dizzying collection of instruments alongside and equally-disorienting visual. But for their new track “The Spirit Of,” Cloud Nothings take a more steady approach. The song opens with upbeat riffs as vocalist Dylan Baldi sings of the growth he’s made over the past ten years. In true Cloud Nothings fashion, the song begins to dissipate before dissolving completely into a frenzy of rushing guitars and screeching vocals.

Ahead of their “The Spirit Of” release, the band revealed that they worked with renowned producer Steve Albini on the upcoming LP. Cloud Nothings had previously worked with the producer on their 2012 effort Attack On Memory but this time, they said working on the record “felt like we were all adults.”

Listen to “The Spirit Of” above.

The Shadow I Remember is out 2/26/21 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.