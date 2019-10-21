Coldplay’s most recent album, A Head Full Of Dreams, came in 2015, but now, the band has written fans a letter to give them an update about upcoming music. It wasn’t just a letter posted to social media, as it was an actual letter mailed to fans across the globe. The letters announce a forthcoming double record, Everyday Life, which will arrive on November 22.

Fans were ecstatic Monday when they opened the mail to find a letter typed with a typewriter by the band themselves. The letter starts off humbly, “My typing isn’t very good I’m sorry,” it reads. “For the last 100 years or thereabouts we’ve been working on a thing called ‘Everyday Life.’ In the classifieds you might write, ‘one double album for sale, one very careful owner.”

The letter also states the LP will be divided into two records, one of which will be titled Sunrise and the other Sunset. The note concludes with the names of the band and signatures in gold ink.

It appears Coldplay may be announcing their new albums via letters to fans in the post! "We've been working on a thing called Everyday Life for 100 years …You might write double album… One half is called Sunrise the other is called Sunset. It comes out 22 November" 🌙☀️ pic.twitter.com/aXkZZ7N2u3 — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 21, 2019

Coldplay posted a teaser video to their Instagram page Friday. A string section plays a melancholy tune in the snippet and the image is of an old-timey photo captioned “November 22, 2019.” The fan letter gives a nod to this photo when the band wrote they had been working on Everyday Life for “100 years or thereabouts.”

Everyday Life is set to follow Coldplay’s 2017 Kaleidoscope EP.

Everyday Life is out 11/22 via Parlophone Records.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.