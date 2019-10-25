Coldplay Walk On Walls In The Video To Their New Single, ‘Orphan’

Coldplay announced the release of an upcoming album, Everyday Life, and they chose an unconventional way to alert fans. Rather than making an announcement on social media or waiting for fans to put together clues like Taylor Swift, Coldplay sent fans letters via postal service. The letters were sent to Coldplay megafans who promptly shared the news with the rest of the internet. The band also chose to announce the album’s tracklist by taking out an advertisement in the classified section of a Welsh newspaper. As for their actual music, Coldplay released the single “Arabesque” earlier this week along with “Orphans” and are now back again with an accompanying video to the latter single.

The video, directed by Mat Whitecross, opens in a VHS-style clip showing lead singer Chris Martin sitting on a public staircase and strumming his acoustic guitar. The remainder of the video stitches together clips of the band recording and performing in various places across the world. At one point, the band gathers in a room fitted with a revolving stage. A few guests join the band as they walk on walls and belt out the lyrics to the new single.

Ahead of releasing music, Coldplay announced the record will arrive in the form of a double album. One side is titled Sunrise and the other side is Sunset. Martin said in a statement that his record was inspired by both personal moments and experiences he’s gathered as a globe-touring band. “So some of it’s very personal but real things in my life, and some of it’s about things that I see, or we see, and some of it’s about trying to empathize with what other people are going through.”

Everyday Life is out 11/22 via Parlophone.

