Death Cab For Cutie found themselves back in the spotlight recently when the group featured on Chance The Rapper’s new album, The Big Day. Shortly after that, the group made the most of the moment and announced a new EP, The Blue EP. That announcement was accompanied by “Kids In ’99,” and now they’ve shared another new song from the release, “To The Ground.”

The single is a patient one: It takes nearly 90 seconds for Gibbard’s vocals to kick in. Death Cab have shown before that they can thrive when they take their time, though (“I Will Possess Your Heart,” anyone?), and “To The Ground” ends up being a compelling anthem.

Like “Kids In ’99,” “To The Ground” is also about the children who lost their lives in the 1999 Bellingham Olympic Pipeline explosion in Seattle, Washington. Ben Gibbard said of “Kids In ’99,” “The Olympic Pipeline explosion in 1999 was a tragedy that really affected me while we were living in Bellingham. After all these years I felt it was worthy of its own folk song.”

The band previously wrote of the EP on Twitter, “THE BLUE EP is a collection of five new tracks that share a similar conception but different births. We love these songs and can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Listen to “To The Ground” above.

