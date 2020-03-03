Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman, the duo that makes up Diet Cig, first teased their return to music with the driving track “Night Terrors,” which draws upon Luciano’s experience with insomnia. The lead single previewed the band’s new era without much information. But Diet Cig is back with the track “Thriving” and more details about the release of their upcoming record, titled Do You Wonder About Me?

On “Thriving,” Luciano’s tenor voice cuts through above an eruption of power chords and noisy cymbals. “I’m thriving thanks for asking,” Luciano sings with a tongue-in-cheek attitude.

In a statement, Diet Cig explain the meaning behind the new track. “‘Thriving’ is a cathartic, campy release of feelings. It’s about the duality of absolutely thriving without someone but also desperately wanting them to notice you doing so. Inspired by the melodrama of reality TV and musical theater, we wanted the song to bounce back and forth between a lavish personal anthem and the anguish of feeling forever beholden to others opinions.”

Listen to “Thriving” above. Below, find the Do You Wonder About Me? album art and tracklist.

1. “Thriving”

2. “Who Are You?”

3. “Night Terrors”

4. “Priority Mail”

5. “Broken Body”

6. “Makeout Interlude”

7. “Flash Flood”

8. “Worth The Wait”

9. “Stare Into The Sun”

10. “Night Terrors Reprise”

Do You Wonder About Me? is out 05/01 via Frenchkiss. Pre-order it here.