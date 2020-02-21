Disclosure Says They’ve ‘Been Working Hard’ On New Music And A Global Tour

UK electronic duo Disclosure is apparently gearing up to release new music. The duo, consisting of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, had an eventful 2019 and has been periodically releasing collaborative singles. But now Disclosure says they will be debuting even more new music in the coming months.

In a newsletter, Disclosure detailed their plans for new music. According to NME, the letter stated Disclosure has been “working hard” in the studio and has “a bunch of shows all over the world” already on the books:

“Hey everyone….we’re back! We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date. Also, this year we’re going to be playing a bunch of shows all over the world & can’t wait to see you all again!”

It’s been five years since Disclosure released their sophomore record Caracal, so it would make sense that the duo is planning another full-length effort. While they haven’t released an album in many years, the group has been staying active with singles. Disclosure kicked off last year with the Grammy-nominated single “Talk” with Khalid then recently followed the single with another Khalid collaboration, “Know Your Worth.”