Madison, Wisconsin group Disq released two songs as part of Saddle Creek’s Document Series in 2019, and now that had led to the band signing with the label. With a new label home, Disq has announced the release of their debut album, Collector, which is set to drop on March 6. They have also shared “Daily Routine,” a noisy indie-rock single that will surely please fans of groups like Parquet Courts.

The band’s Isaac deBroux-Slone says of the song, “‘Daily Routine’ is a song about an intense personal struggle. In dark times, life can feel like a cycle that I’m trapped in, repeating over and over with no means of escape. It’s easy to fall into a void, thinking that everybody else has it all figured out, while losing sight of the fact that many others feel exactly the same way.”

Watch the “Daily Routine” video above, and below, find the Collector art and tracklist, as well as Disq’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Daily Routine”

2. “Konichiwa Internet ”

3. “I’m Really Trying”

4. “D19”

5. “Loneliness”

6. “Fun Song 4”

7. “Gentle”

8. “Trash”

9. “I Wanna Die”

10. “Drum In”

1/14 — London, UK @ The Lexington (Five Day Forecast)

1/15 — London, UK @ The Old Blue Last *

3/16-22 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/03 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/04 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^

4/06 — Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House ^

4/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

4/09 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

4/10 — New York, NY @ Rough Trade ^

4/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

4/12 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

4/14 — Nashville, TN @ High Watt

4/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

4/17 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

4/20 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~

4/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

4/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~

4/24 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

4/25 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

4/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/01 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

* with The Districts

^ with Pom Pom Squad

~ with Girl Friday

Collector is out 3/06 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.