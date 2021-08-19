Hard as it is to believe, Nicolas Winding Refn’s indie noir film Drive — starring Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stunt man who moonlights as a getaway driver — turns 10 this year. At the time, the movie’s soundtrack earned as much critical acclaim as Drive itself, with a synthy score from Cliff Martinez and song selections from The Chromatics (“Tick Of The Clock”), College featuring Electric Youth (“A Real Hero”), and Kavinsky’s strangled-sounding “Nightcall.”

Now, the soundtrack is getting 10th anniversary reissue on October 8 via Invada Records and Lakeshore Records. The package will contain brand-new artwork and packaging in three variants: Stateside retail buyers will get “Neon Noir Splatter,” while international retail customers will get “Marbled Pink” / “Marbled Blue.” If you’re buying on Invada’s web store, you’ll get an exclusive four-sided picture disc.

“The words ‘hit’ and ‘soundtrack’ seldom appear in the same sentence,” acknowledged Martinez in a press release. “The score to Drive is the closest I’ve ever come to having anything of the sort. And I wish I knew the recipe for its success as no one is more eager than me to repeat the experience.”

Look for the Drive 10th anniversary vinyl reissue on October 8 via Invada Records and Lakeshore Records. Pre-order it here.