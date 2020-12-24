Back in November, Eddie Vedder debuted a pair of new tracks, continuing his solo career outside of Pearl Jam. The pair of songs seemed like stand-alone singles, but Vedder returned Thursday to announced that they will in fact arrive on the upcoming EP Matter Of Time, which is due out on Christmas.

The impending project will not only feature the new solo numbers “Say Hi” and “Matter Of Time,” but Vedder is also adding on a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1973 debut album track “Growin’ Up.” Moreover, the musician will share an acoustic cover of three of Pearl Jam’s most recognizable songs.

Vedder originally shared “Say Hi” and “Matter Of Time” for the virtual charity event “Ventures Into Cures,” which raised funds for EB Research Partnership, the nonprofit Vedder co-founded with his wife Jill to help find a cure for the genetic skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa. Vedder said “Matter Of Time” was “written for everyone worldwide afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB),” while the latter song was “written for Eli Meyer, a brave 6-year-old afflicted with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa. The song is inspired by the #ComeSayHi movement, an initiative started by Eli’s siblings to ‘Come Say Hi’ to Eli to learn about EB.”

Check out Vedder’s Matter Of Time cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Matter Of Time”

2. “Say Hi”

3. “Just Breathe (acoustic at home)”

4. “Future Days (acoustic at home)”

5. “Growin’ Up (acoustic at home)”

6. “Porch (acoustic at home)”

Matter Of Time is out 12/25 via Monkeywrench/Republic. Pre-order it here.