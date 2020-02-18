Ellis Finds Herself Trapped In A Daydream In The Lush ‘Embarrassing’ Video

Ellis (real name Linnea Siggelkow) released her EP The Fuzz back in 2018. The EP was impressive enough to grab the attention of indie label Fat Possum. The singer signed with the label and announced her full-length debut, Born Again, will be arriving in April. Now, Ellis follows the release of her lead single “Fall Apart” with the luscious track “Embarrassing.”

Directed by Max Taeuschel, the “Embarrassing” video offers snapshots of a daydream. Fuzzy images of down feathers bleed together with shimmering visuals of the singer looking pensive. “Lately I have been romanticizing sh*t / And I guess you could say that I’m getting sick of it,” she croons.

Ellis says of the song:

“I’ve come to realize that shame can be both good and bad, and the importance of recognizing the difference. I’ve felt it often when I shouldn’t have, when I’ve been made to feel guilty for things that have happened outside of my control, or for feeling ashamed of my body or my femininity or my feelings. But I think it’s important to also recognize that some things shouldn’t be justified, sometimes I act in wrong ways and hurt myself or others around me. I am learning to take responsibility for my actions and to hold myself accountable for the things that I should be embarrassed by, to say sorry, and to be better.”

Watch the “Embarrassing” video above.

Born Again is out 04/03 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.