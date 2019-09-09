This morning, FKA Twigs revealed that her new album, Magdalene, will be released on October 25. It’s the follow-up to her 2014 debut LP1, so it has been highly anticipated for years now. She has already offered a taste of the album, as the previously released single “Cellophane” will close out the nine-song record. Now she is again previewing the upcoming release with “Holy Terrain,” a new song featuring Future. The track also arrives thanks in part to Skrillex and Jack Antonoff (who are credited as writers and producers on the song), as Twigs wrote on Twitter, “thank you to my sweet friends @skrillex and @jackantonoff for helping me drive this baby home x.”

Twigs previously said that Magdalene “is about every lover that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have. […] Just when you think it’s really fragile and about to fall apart, there’s an absolute defiance and strength in a way that my work’s never had before.” She also said when announcing the album this morning, “The process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused, and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene.’ To her I am forever grateful.”

Watch the video for “Holy Terrain” above, and find the Magdalene art and tracklist (along with Twigs’ upcoming tour dates) here.

Magdalene is out 10/25 via Young Turks. Pre-order it here.