FKA Twigs Crafts A Hypnotic Soundscape On The Haunting ‘Sad Day’

FKA Twigs gears up for the release of her sophomore effort, Magdalene, with the haunting track “Sad Day.” The single is the fourth she’s put forth ahead of her upcoming project.

With her signature breathy vocals, FKA Twigs sings of reconciling with a past relationship over drawn-out synths and crashing drums. “Every time you look outside your window / Everything is just the same as before / You are turning round and round / You see, it’s a sad day for sure,” she sings.

Ahead of the release of “Sad Day,” FKA Twigs said she created the album during a difficult time in her life.

“I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace. I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down. But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused, and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene.’ To her I am forever grateful.”

Magdalene is out 11/8 via Young Turks. Pre-order it here.