Fleet Foxes gave little warning before releasing their record Shore at exactly the start of the autumnal equinox, specifically 9:31 a.m. EDT on September 22. Following up the LP, Fleet Foxes share a visual alongside the track “Can I Believe You” and also announce an exclusive 16mm film to accompany the album.

Filmed by vocalist Robin Pecknold’s brother, Sean, the visual depicts two dancers moving parallel to each other, but never meeting. In a statement about his creative vision, Sean said:

“With this film, I created an interpretation of what trust (or the uncertainty of it) feels like as two characters journey towards one another through a pulsating world. This film also reflects the frustration and lack of human connection brought to all of us during the pandemic of 2020. Our dedicated film crew worked hard to bring this to life and we hope you find metaphors in it you can relate to as you listen to the music and watch the film. As always, Adi Goodrich and I loved bringing Robin’s songs to life with mesmerizing visuals. This is the third part of a three-video FF trilogy starring Jade-Lorna Sullivan and Jean Charles.”

Along with releasing their “Can I Believe You” video, Fleet Foxes announced an exclusive 16mm film to accompany the Shore album. Filmed by Kersti Jan Werdal, the short depicts the Pacific Northwest’s sweeping landscapes set the the album as a score.

Watch Fleet Foxes’ “Can I Believe You” video above and check out the screening dates for their Shore film below.

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Rose City Rollers Drive-In

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/19 — Austin, TX @ Blue Starlite (Mueller)

10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Vasa Park Resort Drive-In

11/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Drive-In At Lincoln Yards

Tickets to the 16mm film Shore go on sale Thursday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.

Shore is out now via Anti-. Get it here.