Florence Welch has been getting involved in stage and screen in a big way lately. It was revealed last month that the Florence And The Machine leader is writing songs for a new The Great Gatsby musical, and today, Walt Disney Studios has shared a snippet of “Call Me Cruella,” a new song from Welch for the upcoming movie Cruella.

In a statement, Welch said of the song, “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

Britell also added, “I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on ‘Call Me Cruella.’ With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of ’60s and ’70s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.”

Check out the video above.