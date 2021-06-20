The live music industry took one of the biggest hits, on a financial front at least, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Festivals and concerts of all sizes were shut down last spring and they’re just now making a return more than a year later. With that being said, it can be expected that these live music platforms will need a little help getting back into the swing of things and that’s where Foo Fighters, Radiohead, and other acts stepped in. Through a recent auction, a number of artists helped raise $142,000 for Live Nation’s coronavirus charity.

The money was raised through an auction of one-of-a-kind Brampton bikes that were designed by the artists and the proceeds went to Crew Nation, a global relief fund that was created by Live Nation to support live music crews that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Pheobe Bridgers, Rise Against, Enrique Iglesias, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, and other artists also designed bikes for the auction.

The bikes were auctioned were through Greenhouse Auctions and Radiohead’s design turned out to be the most expensive Brompton ever sold, as it was purchased for the price tag of $24,000.

“We are blown away and incredibly appreciative of all the amazing artists who designed bikes and showed their support for Crew Nation, and to our friends at Brompton who made it all possible,” Nurit Smith, Music Forward Foundation’s executive director said according to NME. “This collaboration and the money raised is truly valued as we continue to lend our support to the crew members around the world who still need our help.”

You can view a recap clip from the auction above.