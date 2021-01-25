Foo Fighters have been steadily dropping singles ahead of their impending LP Medicine At Midnight, but that’s not the only exciting project they have in the works. To drum up anticipation around the album, the band is launching the SiriusXM station Foo Fighters Radio.

After launching February 3rd, Foo Fighters Radio will be available for a limited time only. The new station will feature fan-favorite music, commentary by the entire band, and a broadcasting of the entirety of Medicine At Midnight at the moment of its release. Foo Fighters are also teaming up with SiriusXM for an exclusive livestream hours after their album officially drops on February 5.

Alongside the station’s announcement, SiriusXM’s chief content officer Scott Greenstein praised Foo Fighters’ decades-long career. “From their inception in mid-’90s to their recent performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration celebration, Foo Fighters remain one of America’s biggest rock bands,” Greenstein said. “They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and onstage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. […] They are a rock band that grabs you and won’t let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners.”

While the band’s vocalist Dave Grohl is gearing up for the Foo Fighters’ next release, the musician recently revealed he still has dreams about playing music in Nirvana. “I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band. I still dream there’s an empty arena waiting for us to play,” he told Classic Rock. Grohl continued: “I wouldn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang. I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist. But I don’t sit down at home and run through ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by myself. It’s just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet.”

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5 via Roswell/RCA. Pre-order it here.