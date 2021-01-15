With a new album on the way, Foo Fighters are in the full promotional swing. So far this year, they’ve released two singles, “No Son Of Mine” and “Waiting On A War,” the latter of which just dropped yesterday. The band was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and they performed their two newest songs.

“Waiting On A War,” getting its live debut on Kimmel, is the kind of building song that sounded like it would take off live, and it turns out it totally does, especially during its big ending. “No Son Of Mine,” meanwhile, is more of a constant rock onslaught, and it too comes alive on stage.

When releasing “Waiting On A War,” Grohl wrote of it, “Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote ‘Waiting On a War’ that day. Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Watch Foo Fighters perform “Waiting On A War” and “No Son Of Mine” on Kimmel above.