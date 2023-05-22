Just as the summer tour and festival season heats up, one venue is under legal threat to have its doors closed: Forest Hills Stadium has found itself tied up in a lawsuit launched by neighbors over noise complaints. But with musical acts such as Boygenius, Steve Lacy, and Maggie Rogers slated to hit their stage in the coming weeks, the stadium is doing its best to fight back.

As per CBS, “The nonprofit Forest Hills Gardens Corporation is suing the owners over an ‘appalling’ number of concerts, saying ‘[the venue] violates residential zoning in the Forest Hills Gardens community.”

In the paperwork, the venue alleges that, “The nonprofit threatened to close Burns Street to pedestrians, the only safe walkway into the stadium.”

Forest Hills Stadium President Mike Luba shared with CBS that they are taking measures to soundproof the venue. “This has been an ongoing project where we make continual improvements every year,” he said. “We just had another meeting with the DEP. We’re gonna do another whole ‘nother round of sound mitigation to try again to make it a little bit better.”

West Side Tennis Club and its concert booker filed a countersuit to ensure their previously booked shows (totaling 30) will go on as planned.

Arguments will be presented to a judge following the Memorial Day holiday weekend as a court date has been set for Wednesday, May 31.