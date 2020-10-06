Future Islands’ New ‘Born In A War’ Video Is Full-On Puppet Warfare

Future Islands are just days away from the release of their new album, As Long As You Are. Ahead of then, though, they’ve offered another preview of it with a video for “Born In A War.”

The clip features a cavalcade of puppets and animations walking across the screen while loosely interpreting the lyrics. The group says of the visual, “We first met with Wayne White back in 2014 to discuss collaborating on a music video. We’ve been wanting to work with him since then. We’re stoked that we were finally able to work together on the video for ‘Born In A War.’ We love the puppets he created and his unique interpretation of the song.”

Meanwhile, the band’s Samuel T. Herring recently told Uproxx of making As Long As You Are, “This one was really about us capturing our vision and how we heard things and taking the time to do that. The Far Field was just so rushed that we didn’t want to have that happen again, that there was a deadline that decided when the album was done. We wanted to decide when the album was done.”

Watch the “Born In A War” video above, and revisit our interview with Future Islands here.

As Long As You Are is out 10/9 via 4AD. Get it here.