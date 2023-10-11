Here Are The GoldenSky Country Festival Set Times For 2023

GoldenSky Country Festival is returning to Sacramento, California this weekend for its second iteration. Delivering a line-up featuring some of the buzziest acts in country music, GoldenSky will take place over the course of two days in Discovery Park. Artists like Parker McCollum, Wynonna Judd, Eric Church, and Maren Morris are set to perform across two different stages.
We’ve put together a handy-dandy schedule to help you get to boot-scootin’ to the right spot during the festival this weekend.
You can see the full line-up below, and purchase tickets here.
Saturday, October 14
As You Were at 1:05-1:35 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Sofia Claire at 1:35-1:55 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Rachel Steele And Road 88 at 1:55-2:20 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Lakeview at 2:20-2:50 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Frank Ray at 2:50-3:25 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Kidd G at 3:25-3:55 p.m (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Adam Dolecac at 3:55-4:25 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Ingrid Andress at 4:25-5:05 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Niko Moon at 5:10-5:55 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Jordan Davis at 6:00-6:50 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Wynonna Judd at 6:55-7:55 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Maren Morris at 8:00-9:15 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Jon Pardi at 9:20-10:50 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Sunday, October 15
Cripple Creek at 12:45-1:05 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Willie Jones at 1:05-1:30 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Avery Anna at 1:30-2:00 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Drake Milligan at 2:00-2:30 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Megan Moroney at 2:30-3:00 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Tenille Arts at 3:00-3:30 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Nate Smith at 3:35-4:05 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Eli Young Band at 4:10-4:55 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Jackson Dean at 5:00-5:50 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Lainey Wilson at 5:55-6:55 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Parker McCollum at 7:00-8:15 p.m. (Visit Sacramento Stage)
Eric Church at 8:20-9:50 p.m. (Jack Daniel’s Stage)
Some of the artists mentioned her are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.