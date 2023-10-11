Here Are The GoldenSky Country Festival Set Times For 2023

GoldenSky Country Festival is returning to Sacramento, California this weekend for its second iteration. Delivering a line-up featuring some of the buzziest acts in country music, GoldenSky will take place over the course of two days in Discovery Park. Artists like Parker McCollum, Wynonna Judd, Eric Church, and Maren Morris are set to perform across two different stages.

We’ve put together a handy-dandy schedule to help you get to boot-scootin’ to the right spot during the festival this weekend.

You can see the full line-up below, and purchase tickets here.