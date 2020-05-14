Earlier this month, Donald Trump toured a Honeywell factory where N95 face masks were being produced, although he opted to not wear a mask himself during his visit. While there, coincidentally or perhaps not, Guns N’ Roses’ cover of Wings’ James Bond them “Live And Let Die” played over the factory speakers. This seems to have amused the group, as they are now selling T-shirts seemingly based on the incident, with all proceeds going to charity.

The band shared yesterday that they are selling T-shirts that read “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45,” with the last part presumably being a reference to Trump being the 45th president of the US. Proceeds will be donated to Musicares.

Although the band doesn’t explicitly mention the president when it comes to this shirt, it’s far from a stretch to assume it’s about Trump, especially considering how vocal Axl Rose has been about the POTUS in the past. In late 2018, for example, Rose disavowed Trump playing his music at rallies, tweeting, “GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events. Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say ‘sh*tbags?!'”