Haim Harmonizes On A Slow-Burning Cover Of Robyn’s ‘Show Me Love’

Haim is gearing up for the release of their third record and follow-up to the 2017 effort Something to Tell You. The sister trio stopped by BBC’s Radio 1 for an intimate live performance, deciding to cover Swedish pop icon Robyn in a stripped-down set.

Forgoing the usual eruption of percussive elements, Haim instead covered Robyn’s hit song “Show Me Love” with just a piano and their vocal harmonies. While Danielle is the group’s lead vocalist, Este stepped up to the plate to play the role of Robyn. The result is a tastefully mellow cover of the soulful 1995 track.

Along with a cover, Haim performed an equally stripped-down version of their recent single “Hallelujah.” The serene piano highlights the track’s emotive lyrics. Upon the release of “Hallelujah,” each of the sisters explained the song’s unique meaning. For Danielle, the song is about the importance of a strong familial support system while Alana wrote her verse to honor her best friend, who she lost in a car accident in their early 20’s. To Este, the track is about her personal struggle with coping with a chronic illness. While the track holds a different meaning for each person, it’s overall about “family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all.”

Watch Haim perform Robyn’s “Show Me Love” and “Hallelujah” on BBC Radio 1 above.