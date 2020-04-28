With their upcoming album The Prettiest Curse, Hinds aim to pivot from their former lo-fi aesthetic and instead opt for crisp guitars and noisy vocals. The Madrid-born four-piece has taken all they’ve learned on the road and transmuted it into their forthcoming third record. With the latest track, “Just Like Kids (Miau),” Hinds details their loathsome touring experiences when men, without prompting, critique their looks, music, and career.

Directed by Keane Shaw, the brightly-colored video calls back to the MTV era of videos. Recorded in a studio with neon backgrounds, Hinds playfully use props to further narrate the track’s lyrics. The song itself is a tongue-in-cheek message to those who have given them unprompted advice, also known as mansplaining. “‘Can I tell you something about you and your band? / Cause I’m sure you’d love to listen to my advice / You’re always out of tune / And there’s no place there for you’ / Dude, do I know you,” Hinds harmonize on the track.

In a statement, Hinds said the song is about all the unsolicited advice they’ve received over the years. “‘Miau’ is a cocktail of all the comments and ‘advice’ we’ve had to listen to during all this years in the band. From random strangers, ‘friends,’ and industry. Oh wait…the guy sitting next to you in the bus probably has an opinion too! if you wondered how does it feel to be a girl in a band, here you go.”

Watch the “Just Like Kids (Miau)” video above.

The Prettiest Curse is out 6/5 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.