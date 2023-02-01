This March marks 22 years that F*cked Up have been a band — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down yet. With the release of their sixth (and shortest) album One Day, the band re-emerge with full force. Tracks like “Cicada” display the group’s more wistful side, while numbers like the ripper “Found” and slightly ska-influenced “I Think I Might Be Weird” bring all the energy long-time fans would expect.

To celebrate the album’s release, F*cked Up band member Sandy Miranda sat down with Uproxx to talk Green Day, Cocteau Twins, and where she thinks the nicest people are from in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Shapeshifting Melodic Punk Rock.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Any fashion of remembrance will do, and utter lack thereof is completely acceptable, too. That said, if we are remembered by folks in the future, I hope the idea that we acted with integrity every step of the way, both collectively and individually, will remain.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I suppose I would have to say Barcelona because it is a beautiful city where we’ve had many great shows at various stages of our career: from a DIY hardcore gig in a darkened squat with walls dripping of sweat, to large high-ceiling and balconied venues going late into the night, to sunset sets with ocean views at Primavera Festival, arguably the best music festival in the world.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

This is a difficult question to answer because I’ve been doing “this” for around 27 years now (playing bass in punk bands), and in that time a number of folks have made an appearance in my inspiration train. But if I had to pick specific people, it would have to be my bandmates who continue to push me (and each other) to be better and do more.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

One of the best meals I had with the band at a show was probably in Marina Di Raveena in Italy in 2010. The entire table was filled with fresh seafood and other BBQ grilled mains, with various side dishes and wine.

What album do you know every word to?

If i’m being honest, Green Day’s Dookie. I was 15 when I first heard it and became obsessed. I’d spend hours meticulously recreating colour pencil drawings of their cover albums while listening to their music on cassette on repeat. And for fun, I’d type up the lyrics on a typewriter to print and add to my Green Day binder. It became a regular point of conversation with the high school counselor I was paired with following the divorce of my parents.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I think “All Tomorrow’s Parties” Festival in Kutshers Country Resort in New York State in 2010 was the best weekend of shows I had ever been to (and also happened to perform at). The lineup included: Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Sleep, Sonic Youth, Kurt Vile, Boris and Sunn 0))), GZA, Raekwon, Girls, Mudhoney, Tortoise, Shellac, Vivian Girls, and Ice Cream Man was in attendance handing out treats, as well. 10/10, would do again.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Just all black… anything. I don’t wanna be seen, I wanna be heard.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I’ve stepped away from apps and social media these last few years and don’t really recommend their use. The only person I recommend that people follow is their true self.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

The band is turning 22 years in March and haven’t listened to music together in the van in a long time. I think the last time we listened to an album on repeat in the van was in 2008-2009 with “Fix My Brain” by Marked Men.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Does using heat in an idling car use more fuel than idling alone.” The answer is: probably not.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

What makes a perfect gift has everything to do with the person you are buying it for, which makes this question difficult to answer. But if I had to pick one that could appeal to many people: Heaven Or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We had played a hardcore show in Columbus Ohio in 2004 and all slept in a punk house along with another band that had also played. The living room was full of old sofas and we all had to find any spot that we could for the night. No bedding, no pillows, no privacy, and you had to line up to use the washroom in the morning. I was able to snag a couch that was falling apart, using my purse as a pillow. It was a few more years before we could afford to get hotels. I am indebted to all the punk houses we stayed at in the past (and there were many!), but our aging bodies can’t handle rough sleep anymore.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I actually don’t have any tattoos. There was a period of my life during my teen years when I did want them, but my immigrant mother (and single parent) was serious about cutting my skin off and disowning me if I did, so I didn’t bother, and by the time I left home, I had lost interest. Probably for the best that I never got that Good Riddance or Bouncing Souls tattoo in the late 90s.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I just listen to wfmu.org and never change the dial, ever. I don’t even listen to Spotify playlists, because my life playlist is basically WFMU, the best listener-funded radio station in the world!

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Anytime anyone either helps us load our gear at our shows, or handles running the merch table for us, is a blessing to a touring band. We just played in Saskatoon, and let me tell you: people there are the nicest we have ever encountered in the world. They arranged volunteers to sell our merch; I had to convince them to let me leave them a handsome tip, at the very least, as I thanked them repeatedly.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Just do it! It does not have to be perfect! It doesn’t even have to be good! It will get better the more you do it. And then, if you keep it up, it will grow legs and take you places you’ve never been before. (This advice is incredibly difficult for me to follow, even to this day.)

What’s the last show you went to?

I used to go to shows a few times a week. These days, it’s more like a few shows a year (not including my own). The last show I went to as a patron was Kurt Vile at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. He’s a friend that we toured with almost 15 years ago, so it was nice to catch up afterwards with him and the band.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

This is probably embarrassing, but I’ll say it: The Sound of Music, which tends to air on TV around Christmas time.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

You’d never know it by looking at me, but I have extremely quick reflexes (I regularly catch things mid-fall). I somehow learned to be on high alert at all times.

One Day is out now via Merge. Get it here.