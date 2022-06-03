concert-crowd.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Answers Fan Questions About The Best Driving Music And Bad Concert Experiences

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

In all the years they’ve been going to concerts, Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen have seen many great performances…. and some pretty terrible ones. This week on Indiecast, Steven and Ian dive into their fan mailbag to answer questions on bad concert experiences, the best driving music, and times pop music ripped off indie artists.

Indiecast also discusses some of the biggest indie news from this week. Kate Bush is having a major moment thanks to her song “Running Up That Hill” getting featured in Stranger Things, prompting Steven and Ian to reminisce on Bush’s initial critical reception. In terms of new music, The 1975 confirmed their fifth studio album is on the way. Plus, two early aughts bands, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Phoenix, dropped singles this week.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian raves about emo revivalists Algernon Cadwallader’s reunion tour announcement. Steven shouts out Angel Olsen’s newest album Big Time, which leans into alt-country territory.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 91 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

