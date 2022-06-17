Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen oftentimes reflect on formative albums from their younger days, but what year definitively had the best music? In this week’s episode, Steven and Ian answer fan questions about the greatest year for music (spoiler alert: it’s not 2022), which albums have impeccable tracklists (Radiohead, we’re looking at you), and their picks for the dream festival lineup (several pre-2000s artists make the cut).

Along with answering fan emails, Steven and Ian talked about some of the more ludicrous indie news from this week. Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo officially came out as a furry in a recent interview, a fact that has been fairly out in the open for some time now. Ariel Pink had one of his first big interviews after being canceled for attending the January 6th D.C. riots, and it was in the Jewish magazine Tablet. They also shout-out Ian’s recent interview with Bartees Strange, whose new album Farm To Table dropped today.

