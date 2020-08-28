Indiecast Looks Back To 2013, The Official Start Of The 2010s

What were you up to in the summer of 2013? Hanging at the beach? Driving around aimlessly with friends? Working as a summer camp counselor, like me? On the new episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen look back to 2013, a pivotal year in recent indie history that saw the arrival of some of the biggest names in the genre, and the staying power of some of its veterans.

2013 brought the emergence of artists like Disclosure (who just this week released Energy, their first album in five years), Lorde, The 1975, and Haim. Vampire Weekend also dropped their seminal LP Modern Vampires Of The City and Sky Ferreira finally delivered her hotly anticipated full-length debut Night Time, My Time. Back in our first episode about Arcade Fire’s The Suburbs, we noted how that album helped to mark the end of the aughts. In this episode, Hyden and Cohen declare 2013 to be the official beginning of the 2010s, with many artists remaining in the collective conscience and dominating the genre to this day.

