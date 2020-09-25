On the new episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen dissect the new albums by two very successful indie acts who originated in the aughts: Sufjan Stevens’ The Ascension and Fleet Foxes’ Shore. While the rollout of The Ascension took on a more traditional approach, the arrival of Shore came as a surprise, with the release timed perfectly to coincide with the autumnal equinox on September 22nd at 9:31am EST.

While Hyden was initially resistant to Sufjan Stevens’ early work and Cohen felt similarly about Fleet Foxes’ early work, both have come around to the recent releases from each respective artist. The Ascension is some of Stevens’ darkest and angriest music to date, and Shore represents Fleet Foxes at their most attainable and melodic.

In this week’s recommendation corner, we have the new self-titled album from Teenage Halloween and the long-awaited new Deftones album Ohms. Ahead of the new Deftones album, Hyden sat down with the band’s frontman Chino Moreno to go through their entire discography and find out how their latest compares to what came before.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 9 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. Stay up to date and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.