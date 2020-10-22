A UK musician named Matt Grant found himself at the wrong end of an unfortunate situation recently: He was busking in Edinburgh, Scotland, as he does regularly, when somebody decided to smash his guitar. He started a GoFundMe campaign to help replace the damaged instrument and wrote, “Today the worst thing that could have happened happened. Someone came up while I was busking and smashed my guitar. The lady was a drunk. Often I don’t rise to people coming up and talking nonsense but this lady was pushing it too far. She was in my face swearing and shouting at me. I told her to go away and she wasn’t having any of it. She grabbed my guitar and smashed it over the ground. I got grabbed by The police intervened she was arrested. But now I’m out of a guitar to busk with for the time being.”
Grant didn’t need the money from the GoFundMe, though (he raised £4,196, about $5,500): When Jack White heard about Grant’s story, he decided to help by buying him a new guitar worth £3,600 (about $4,700).
https://gf.me/u/y5mrv6 Can't believe this has happened. My livelihood. All details available on the link. But please if you can spare any thing to help me raise money for a new guitar I'd hugely hugely appreciate it. The sooner I'm back out busking the better. #busker #busking #guitar
The incident occurred on October 20, and after that, White’s management contacted Grant. White apparently spotted the page and felt bad about what happened, so he found the music store Grant shopped at and arranged to pay for whatever six-string Grant wanted.
Grant told the Daily Mail, “It’s just amazing. I was in the guitar shop and the manager had been trying to get hold of me all day on the GoFundMe page, but I had closed it as I already had more than enough donations in. He said: ‘Jack saw what happened, bud, and he wants to get you a guitar.’ I said I already had one now because I had been in and bought my new acoustic one and he said, ‘Keep that one and get another one. Jack really wants to help.’ I was like a kid in a sweetie shop, going around trying out all the guitars until I picked the one I wanted.”
Grant went with a Fender Stratocaster and wrote on Instagram, “Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity. Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I’d love to thank you personally one day, you’re a legend. ”
And now for something absolutely incredible… Story time. This morning I came into @guitarguitaredinburgh to pick up the new acoustic. Next thing I know I'm on the phone to @officialjackwhitelive 's manager who tells me Jack White has seen my go fund me page, feels bad for what happened and wants to buy me a new guitar. Flashforward one kid in a candy shop later testing as many guitars as possible and I settle on a #custommade #fenderstratocaster. Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity. Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I'd love to thank you personally one day, you're a legend. #fender #guitar #electricguitar #thewhitestripes #jackwhite @guitarguitaruk @guitarguitaredinburgh
What an absolutely amazing 24 hours. The go fund me page was an incredible success. A more amazing result than I could have ever have hoped for. I went straight in this morning to @guitarguitaruk and bought a brand new @sigmaguitars which I absolutely love. Sound and feels amazing and can't wait to get out busking with it. Thanks to all the boys in @guitarguitaruk for getting it set up! (Some absolutely sacrilegious Stairway playing for the banter obviously ))
A nice photo for Grandma with the new #fenderguitars #stratocaster #customstrat @officialjackwhitelive bought me. (Seriously just repeating that again amazes me every time) Who's betting this photo will be on one of those clickbait "THIS BUSKER HAD HIS GUITAR SMASHED.. WHAT HAPPENED NEXT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND" pages in years to come lol