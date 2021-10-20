Singer/songwriter Joy Oladokun is having a bit of a moment following the release of her 2021 album, In Defense Of My Own Happiness. Spotify took notice and tapped her to be part of their Spotify Singles program, where artists do live or new versions of one of their own songs, and usually do some sort of unexpected cover or collaboration, too. For Oladokun, being part of the program feels like a big look, and she even called it “a dream come true.”

“I’ve been a rabid consumer of Spotify Singles since their inception,” she said in a press release. “Being asked to do one was a dream come true and I wanted to bring in the best crew. I asked Jason Isbell to play guitar on the Bonnie Raitt cover and he absolutely smashed the energy and emotion of what I was trying to do. So excited to have these out in the world.”

Released today, her singles include a version of her song “Sunday,” and a pretty incredible cover of Bonnie Raitt’s stone cold classic, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” For her version, Joy tapped Jason Isbell to add some epic guitar work as Joy delivers a version that will make Bonnie proud. Check out both new songs below.