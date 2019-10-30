Jay Som Postpones Her European Tour For Mental Health Reasons

Having success in the music industry is the end goal for a lot of musicians, but that doesn’t mean that all your issues are gone once you reach that level. Touring life offers a number of challenges, and now Jay Som has decided she needs a break from it: She has postponed her upcoming European tour dates, which were originally set to begin next week, for mental health reasons.
Jay Som shared a message on Instagram that reads, “Europe, I’m very sorry to say that I need to postpone my upcoming Anak Ko World Tour dates to March 2020. I need to take this time to get my mental health in order and appreciate the patience. Purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates below. Please note I will also be adding two new cities Birmingham and Liverpool.”
View this post on Instagram
Find Jay Som’s rescheduled tour dates below, and read our interview with Jay Som here.
03/17/2020 — Bristol, England @ The Fleece
03/18/2020 — Brighton, England @ Patterns
03/19/2020 — London, England @ The Garage
03/21/2020 — Manchester, England @ YES
03/22/2020 — Nottingham, England @ Bodega Social Club
03/24/2020 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club
03/25/2020 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo
03/26/2020 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club
03/28/2020 — Liverpool, England @ Leaf
03/29/2020 — Birmingham, England @ The Sunflower Lounge
03/31/2020 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
04/01/2020 — Paris, France @ Supersonic
04/03/2020 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
04/05/2020 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn
04/06/2020 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar
04/07/2020 — Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Skybar)
04/08/2020 — Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain