Jay Som Postpones Her European Tour For Mental Health Reasons

Having success in the music industry is the end goal for a lot of musicians, but that doesn’t mean that all your issues are gone once you reach that level. Touring life offers a number of challenges, and now Jay Som has decided she needs a break from it: She has postponed her upcoming European tour dates, which were originally set to begin next week, for mental health reasons.

Jay Som shared a message on Instagram that reads, “Europe, I’m very sorry to say that I need to postpone my upcoming Anak Ko World Tour dates to March 2020. I need to take this time to get my mental health in order and appreciate the patience. Purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates below. Please note I will also be adding two new cities Birmingham and Liverpool.”

Find Jay Som’s rescheduled tour dates below, and read our interview with Jay Som here.

03/17/2020 — Bristol, England @ The Fleece

03/18/2020 — Brighton, England @ Patterns

03/19/2020 — London, England @ The Garage

03/21/2020 — Manchester, England @ YES

03/22/2020 — Nottingham, England @ Bodega Social Club

03/24/2020 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club

03/25/2020 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo

03/26/2020 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

03/28/2020 — Liverpool, England @ Leaf

03/29/2020 — Birmingham, England @ The Sunflower Lounge

03/31/2020 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

04/01/2020 — Paris, France @ Supersonic

04/03/2020 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

04/05/2020 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

04/06/2020 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

04/07/2020 — Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Skybar)

04/08/2020 — Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain