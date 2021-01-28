Perhaps more than anybody in indie rock, Jeff Rosenstock is doing it for the kids. He’s the composer for the Cartoon Network show Craig Of The Creek, and now he has put out a new children’s song alongside Mike Park and AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, titled “ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ.”

The ska-punk song runs for about two minutes, and as the title suggests, it’s a bit of an updated take on “The Alphabet Song.” The song begins, “Tell me what you learned at school today / Can you make the hook on a capital J? / Can you walk just like the letter K? / Can you build a roof on top of your A?” The chorus, as expected, is a singing of the alphabet, and elsewhere during the track, there are more similar observations about letters.

Sharing the song, Rosenstock wrote on Twitter, “HEY!! THIS POWERFUL SONG WITH @mikeparkmusic & @BonnSeanette & @mikehuguenor & kevin who doesn’t have twitter HAS BEEN EIGHT YEARS IN THE MAKING! AND IT’S FINALLY HERE!! AND ILLUSTRATED BY @antireason! WOW!!! DON’T CLOSE THOSE GRAMMY NOMS YET!!!” Park also tweeted, “Whasssuuup! Feeling like poop? I feel ya…Well…along with my besties @jeffrosenstock and @BonnSeanette we bring you a song that will change the music industry forever. Groundbreaking!!!!”

Listen to “ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ” above.