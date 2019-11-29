Jeff Tweedy’s Chicago Home Was Struck By Gunfire

Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy was born in Belleville, Illinois, a city that’s about 300 miles outside of Chicago. He and his family now have a home in Chicago, and that house with the site of a scary incident involving guns this week, as the residence was hit by gunfire.

Tweedy’s wife, Susan Miller Tweedy, wrote in a Facebook post that the home was struck by bullets a bit after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning (November 26), according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Tweedy wrote in her post, “You know how every time you hear loud pops you think … was that fireworks or gunshots? Well, when it’s really gunfire there is zero question about it. […] There were 7 to 10 shots fired at what sounded like right at our house. […] A bullet went through the storm door to our balcony and lodged in the wooden door. In the light of day today [Tuesday], Jeff found 7 shell casings outside.”

Tweedy’s son (and Tweedy bandmate) Spencer told WBBM-AM 780 that the shots were “pretty scary,” but he didn’t believe his family was targeted by the gunfire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Wilco is fresh off the release of their eleventh album, Ode To Joy, which came out in October.

