Jenny Lewis has long been heralded as one of the greatest songwriters of our era, but her musicianship when it comes to covers shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Teaming up with her sometimes-collaborator Bill Murray, who she last worked with back in 2015 for A Very Murray Christmas special, Lewis has just released an eerie cover of Drake’s massive 2020 song “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

Captioning the rare cover: “It’s almost christmas! laugh now cry later,” Jenny delivers a whispery, almost jazzy take on the song while Bill holds down the drums. The rendition was part of a longer Instagram Live concert the pair did, but she posted a clip of them covering the song on her grid, too. Check that out below:

Since her last album On The Line from last year officially crossed Lewis over into the realm of classic rock, it’s great to know a legend of her caliber is still keeping up with what’s popular in rap and hip-hop. In fact, earlier this month she did a different kind of collab when she teamed up with Chicago Rapper Serengeti for their track “Unblu.” Taylor Swift is doing folk now, Jenny Lewis is covering and collaborating with rappers, 2020 will never cease to amaze me.