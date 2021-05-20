While Jenny Lewis is primarily focused on music these days, once upon a time, she was a successful child actress. Lewis appeared in movies like The Wizard and Troop Beverly Hills, as well as TV shows including The Golden Girls and Growing Pains. Lewis’ IMDb page is nothing to scoff at, but it turns out it could have been even more fleshed out, as she was really close to appearing in a number of classic movies and TV shows.

Earlier this week, Handmaid’s Tale actress Ever Carradine tweeted, “Actors: What is a show or movie you came [extremely] close to getting that no one would ever believe? I’ll go first: I tested for Grace on Will and Grace three or four times.” Today, Lewis decided to offer a response, sharing a lengthy list of projects with which she apparently came super close to being involved.

Lewis said she screen tested for the movies Firestarter (1987), Empire Records (1995), Dazed And Confused (1993), and The New Adventures Of Pippi Longstocking (1988). She apparently also got far along in the casting processes of the shows My Two Dads (premiered in 1987), Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997), and That 70’s Show (1998), as well as the movies Clueless (1995), Gas Food Lodging (1992), Slums Of Beverly Hills (1998), and The Big Lebowski (1998). Lewis later confirmed that the Big Lebowski role for which she read was Bunny Lebowski, a part that ended up being played by Tara Reid.

screen tested for firestarter

empire records, dazed and confused & the new adventures of pippi longstocking !

network for my two dads,

buffy & that 70’s show

read for clueless, gas food and lodging, the slums of beverly hills & the big lebowski — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) May 20, 2021

yes! — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) May 20, 2021

Lewis doesn’t do much acting anymore, but over the past few years, her credits include A Very Murray Christmas and the Comedy Bang! Bang! TV series.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.