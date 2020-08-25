Justin Townes Earle — singer, songwriter, and son of acclaimed musician Steve Earle — died at 38 years old. At first, Earle’s cause of death was undisclosed, but now police have revealed the singer died of a “probable drug overdose.”

According to Nashville’s WKRN, police responded to a wellness check Sunday at the singer’s Tennessee apartment. Police spokesperson Don Aaron said a friend had made the initial call because no one had heard from the singer since Tuesday. The autopsy is still pending, but police say his death is suspected as a “probable drug overdose” and there was no evidence of struggle or foul play.

Per Consequence Of Sound, Earle has long struggled with drug use. According to the report, Earle began using heroin at the age of 14 and reportedly overdosed five separate times before he was 21.

The news of Earle’s death was confirmed in a post on his Facebook page: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

