Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian apparently aren’t the only unexpected celebrity couple to make headlines lately. WandaVision and 2 Broke Girls actress Kat Dennings recently confirmed her relationship with rocker Andrew W.K., and the couple have now announced their engagement.

Dennings shared the exciting news on social media. “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK,” Dennings wrote alongside a photo of her massive diamond ring.

She also shared a series of photos celebrating her engagement on Instagram.

It hasn’t been long since Dennings publicly confirmed her relationship with Andrew W.K. Just last week, the actress shared a photo of the musician with a heart emoji, following up with a heartwarming photo of them together. Shortly after Dennings made the announcement, Andrew W.K. snuck some information about their relationship into a press release for his upcoming God Is Partying LP. The press statement noted that the two had “met earlier this year in LA,” so it seems as though their relationship is quite new.

Andrew W.K. isn’t the first musician Dennings has dated. The actress was previously in a serious relationship with singer Josh Groban, but the two split amicably in 2016 after being together for two years. The impending wedding will mark Andrew W.K.’s second marriage. He had previously tied the knot with Cherie Lily in 2008 but the two filed for divorced in late 2019.