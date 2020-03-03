Kevin Morby‘s fifth solo record, Oh My God, saw a release in April. Though the record is peppered with non-secular imagery, the singer described the project as “non-religious.” The 14-track effort is filled with swelling instrumentation and Morby’s ballad style of songwriting. But, like most musicians, there were still songs that didn’t make it on the record. Now, Morby has digitally released the b-sides “Gift Horse” and “I Was On Time.”

Both the singles originally appeared as a 7″ alongside vinyl copies of Oh My God. “I Was On Time,” in particular, boasts rhythmic guitar picking reminiscent of Morby’s City Music era. In a statement, Morby said that the single is “an ode to being a live performer.”

While the singles reflect Morby’s songwriting aesthetic, the singer said the two tracks didn’t fit with his Oh My God record as a whole. “I’m so excited to have some new (yet somewhat old) music out in the universe today,” Morby wrote in a tweet. “Though they didn’t fit thematically with the rest of Oh My God, I’m glad these songs are now finding their way into the digital stratosphere.”

Listen to “Gift Horse” above and “I Was On Time” below. Revisit Uproxx’s review of Oh My God here.

Oh My God is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.