The story of house music can’t be told without properly honoring the women who have helped shape the genre, and now a new book, The Lady Of The House by Laila McKenzie and Ian “Snowy” Snowball, will do just that.

The book is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, and the page describes the project:

“The Lady Of The House by Laila McKenzie and Ian ‘Snowy’ Snowball is a hardback coffee table style book. The book contains beautiful images and interviews with women who have contributed, and continue to contribute, to making the house music scene. […] The Lady Of The House is so much more than just women in house, it’s about women being creative and doing what they love to do. In a time where so much change has happened & so many inequalities have been brought to light over the last year we want to ensure the legacy of women’s power is passed down to future generations. The interviews are rich will stories of determination, empowerment, inspiration, challenges, passion, education, having goals and, simply [realizing] dreams.”

The book boasts “over 120 interviews/features” with and about names like Candi Staton, Barbara Tucker, Sam Divine, DJ Maxinne, Lynn Cosgrave, Rowetta, Ellen Allien, Nicky Trax, Janet Bell, Julie McKnight, Kathy Brown, Anja Schneider, Black Girl/White Girl, Ultra Naté, Jocelyn Brown, Arielle Free, Rochelle Fleming, DJ Paulette, Gladys Pizarro, Abigail Adams, Anne Savage, DJ Rap, Kym Sims, and Kym Mazelle. It also features a forward written by producer and DJ Carl Cox.

The campaign (which currently has 44 days remaining) has a goal of £25,000 (about $34,500), and as of this post, they’ve raised £5,630 (about $7,800). The money is being raised to help with printing and distribution costs. A copy of the book can be had for a pledge of £35 (about $48).

Learn more about the book here.