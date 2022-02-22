LCD Soundsystem Announces Residencies In Boston And Philadelphia

LCD Soundsystem is playing at your house, your house, Boston and Philadelphia! That’s right, the Brooklyn indie faithful have announced their next two residencies following the ambitious run of 20 hometown shows at the Brooklyn Steel venue that was cut short amid the surging Omicron variant last December.

Each stop on the residencies will see the band playing four nights of shows at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall and at Roadrunner in Boston. These new residencies present an interesting approach for the legacy indie band. It could indicate that similar residencies could be coming to your city in the near future.

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, February 26th, in an episode hosted by John Mulaney. The band had a busy holiday season with the release of the All My Friends sitcom/concert special hybrid with Eric Wareheim and Macaulay Culkin.

For now, check out the LCD Soundsystem tour dates below and tickets go on sale Friday, 2/25 at 10 a.m. ET here.

03/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/03 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/06 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

