Let’s Eat Grandma Return With Three Expansive New Songs

UK pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma have released their first new tracks since last year’s album I’m All Ears, one of Uproxx’s best indie albums of 2018. According to their twitter, the songs were written last year to soundtrack an art installation by Tai Shani called Dark Continents: Semiramis, which has now been shortlisted for the Turner Prize, an award given to the best in UK visual arts. The art exhibit builds off a 15th century feminist text that imagines a city of women and along with Let’s Eat Grandma’s music, uses film, audio, VR and text to create an interpretation of this alternate world.

The band, comprised of friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, has been releasing their signature avant-garde indie pop since 2016, but these tracks introduces a slightly new direction for the duo, with the pair creating more of an atmospheric style to accompany the art.

The three tracks — “Overflowing,” “Glittering,” and “Salt Lakes” — are all entirely instrumental tracks. The effect of each song is distinct, but they flow seamlessly into one another. And although they were made to accompany the art exhibit, they’re just as interesting to listen to as standalones.

The three tracks are available now to listen to here.