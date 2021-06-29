Austin’s South By Southwest festival was one of the first major events to cancel in 2020 due to COVID, and the city is now gearing up for the return of live music over a year since venues first shuttered. SXSW may not be returning until 2022, but the city’s Levitation Festival is setting its sights on a mid-fall event with shows by Japanese Breakfast, Black Midi, Thundercat, and many more.

The festival kicks off over this year’s Halloween weekend, from October 27 to 31. The four-day event will take place in multiple venues across the city’s downtown Red River Cultural District and East Side, including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Cheer Up Charlies, Central Presbyterian Church, and more.

Along with Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, and Black Midi, some of the other artists invited to take the stage include Andy Shauf, Yves Tumor, Cloud Nothings, Chicano Batman, Crumb, Fuzz, Boy Harsher, Drab Majesty, Post Animal, Octopus Project, The Well, Nation Of Language, No Joy, The Vacant Lots, Public Practice, Pearl Earl, Being Dead, The Black Angels, Tinariwen, Connan Mockasin, A Place To Bury Strangers, La Luz, George Clanton, LA Witch, Ringo Deathstarr, The Paranoyds, Ami Dang, Negative Gemini, Magdalena Bay, Blushing, Kikagaku Moyo, Shannon & The Clams, Shabazz Palaces, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Arooj Aftab, Levitation Room, Holy Wave, Acid Dad, Uniform, Portrayal Of Guilt, Sweeping Promises, Sun June, Ganser, The Hives, and Sasami.

In a statement about the event, organizers said:

“We’re excited to see live music coming back, and looking forward to seeing everyone in Austin for another epic weekend of music and art in Austin, Texas. As shows and events come back to our beloved venues and art spaces, safety procedures will continue to evolve and we will work with our venues and health officials to offer clear guidelines for attendees. It’s gonna be Halloween weekend, so masks are encouraged regardless :).”

Tickets to Levitation Festival 2021 are on sale now. Get them here.