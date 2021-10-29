Indie folk virtuoso Kyle Field has been doing what he does best, quietly creating small batches of heartfelt, homemade art. Following up the release of his last formal record, 2019’s People, Field has now teamed with Greg Olin of Graves to release a multimedia project called Mushroom. Ultimately a book, every edition of Mushroom includes a 12” hardcover book with a colored vinyl LP housing the accompanying soundtrack, which features “Field and Olin taking turns reading the poems over original music and atmospheric sounds.” 45-day limited pre-sale for the book began last week, on 10/22, and will end in early December, 12/05, after which it will no longer be available for purchase. So far, about a third of the 500 units have been claimed, so there’s plenty of time to get a wholly unique gift for loved ones.

A bit more about Mushroom from a press release:

“<em>Mushroom</em> introduces a cast of unforgettable oddballs. Inside you will meet Little Tammy Moppins, stumble across sleeping Gilda Mibbs, find out about poor Edward Shandy Huppin-Cuffs, and of course learn about Ponce de Leon. Try some “Hermit Soup” or “Liver Tea.” Discover a mysterious artifact from long ago called “The Gong Show.” Alongside each poem is full-color original artwork by Kyle Field, who brings out the vivid daydream of every rhyme. These vibrant compositions recall the work of celebrated children’s book artist Brian Wildsmith, pushing the reader down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy world of their own creation. The book emerges from Olin’s desire to recreate this classic childhood reading experience for his own daughter, and this collaboration with Field is a charming detour into the life of small things. “

If you’ve ever had the utmost pleasure of seeing or receiving a bit of original artwork from Field, you know he takes the same tender care with his drawings as he does Little Wings songs. This project is true a labor of love from two local musicians — check out the audio recordings, pre-order a copy or a deluxe package right here. Check out a preview video for the project up top.