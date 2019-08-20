Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Long Beard (the project of Leslie Bear) is gearing up to release her upcoming album, Means To Me, next month, but ahead of then, she’s shared a video for her latest single, a breezy, upbeat, and relaxing indie rock tune called “Getting By.” The clip is a simple one, made up of footage of Bear spending some time in the great outdoors. As for the song, she says of it:

“‘Getting By’ is about having an existential crisis — moving through the mundane day to day, and struggling to find purpose and meaning in life while being made to feel incompetent. I started writing this song while I was desperately looking for a job and finished it after I had been working at a job that made me question what I really wanted to be doing. The lyrical content is fairly dark, but the melodies and arrangements are more hopeful and pillowy as if reassuring me or the listener that ‘everything will be OK.'”

Watch the video for “Getting By” above. Long Beard has also announced a handful of tour dates for September, including an album release show, so check those out below.

9/17 — Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^

9/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

9/20 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Arts ^

9/21 — Boston, MA @ The Great Scott ^

9/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

^ with Saintseneca

* Means To Me album release show

Means To Me is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.